NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.57

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.57 and last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 5452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTST. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

The company has a market cap of $947.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 888.99%.

In other news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

NETSTREIT Company Profile (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

