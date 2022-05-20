New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) COO Sells $115,447.80 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $115,447.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $509,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kristy Friedrichs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,472 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $244,671.84.

On Thursday, February 17th, Kristy Friedrichs sold 324 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $22,349.52.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.72.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in New Relic by 2,123.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,847,000 after buying an additional 1,153,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $58,129,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in New Relic by 9.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,153,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,637,000 after acquiring an additional 456,617 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 36.0% in the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,814,000 after acquiring an additional 423,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 152.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 562,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,363,000 after acquiring an additional 340,054 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Relic (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

