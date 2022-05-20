New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.38–$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.00 million-$214.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.34 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.37–$0.31 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEWR. Cowen decreased their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.09.

NYSE NEWR traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $46.59. 39,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average of $84.72. New Relic has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

In other news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $96,692.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,430.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $1,983,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,752 shares of company stock worth $6,830,872 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,991,000 after acquiring an additional 25,772 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 24,817 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 514.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 22,450 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

