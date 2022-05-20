NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 517.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,024 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 890,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1,158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 152,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,070,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

NXE opened at $4.50 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 26.00 and a quick ratio of 26.00.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About NexGen Energy (Get Rating)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.