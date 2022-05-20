Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Blake Russell Sells 709 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $123,266.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Blake Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Blake Russell sold 889 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total transaction of $164,287.20.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $174.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.63 and its 200-day moving average is $167.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $192.84. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXST. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

