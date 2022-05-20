Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 1.11% of Nexstar Media Group worth $68,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXST. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after buying an additional 24,433 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,081.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 263.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,949. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.73. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $192.84.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $927,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $207,067.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,405,801 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

