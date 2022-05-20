NEXT.coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,233.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.20 or 0.00655554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00168611 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00035578 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000937 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002568 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008135 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.