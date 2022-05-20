NEXT.coin Market Cap Achieves $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,216.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.23 or 0.00657950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00169291 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00036785 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001212 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000885 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00008007 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

