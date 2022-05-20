NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.07 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. NextGen Healthcare updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.95-$1.01 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.95-1.01 EPS.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.27. 466,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,350. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 609.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

In other news, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $122,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $74,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,507.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 144,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,091 in the last 90 days. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 49,980 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.