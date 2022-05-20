NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $628.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $627.02 million.NextGen Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.95-1.01 EPS.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.85. 1,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $151.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.07 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 10.11%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXGN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised NextGen Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.17.

In related news, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,275,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $74,445.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,507.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,091. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,930,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,668,000 after purchasing an additional 486,441 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,346,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,065,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,037,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,605,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $19,029,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

