NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) PT Lowered to $15.00 at R. F. Lafferty

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by R. F. Lafferty from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on NextNav from $17.00 to $14.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ NN opened at $4.03 on Monday. NextNav has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44.

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. Equities analysts expect that NextNav will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in NextNav during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

