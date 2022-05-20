NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

NGL opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $253.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGL. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

