NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Director Purchases $1,195,037.58 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) Director Group L. P. Column bought 89,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $1,195,037.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,336,461 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,306.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ NGM opened at $13.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $29.58.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.11% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. On average, research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.