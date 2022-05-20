NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Director Purchases $1,195,037.58 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) Director Group L. P. Column bought 89,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $1,195,037.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,336,461 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,306.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ NGM opened at $13.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $29.58.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.11% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. On average, research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $7,183,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $3,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

