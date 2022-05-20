NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.25-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.NICE also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $277.29.
NASDAQ:NICE traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.67. The company had a trading volume of 300,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,519. NICE has a 52-week low of $179.13 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in NICE by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 27.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in NICE during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.
About NICE
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
