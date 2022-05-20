NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.25-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.NICE also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $277.29.

NASDAQ:NICE traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.67. The company had a trading volume of 300,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,519. NICE has a 52-week low of $179.13 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in NICE by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 27.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in NICE during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

