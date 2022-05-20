Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Limited is a container board product producer primarily in China and Asia. The Group primarily manufactures and sells linerboard, high performance corrugating medium and coated duplex board. It also produces and sells recycled printing and writing paper and specialty paper. Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Limited is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. “

NDGPY opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $33.04.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

