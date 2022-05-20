Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.70 Per Share

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.09) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $6.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Ninety One Group stock opened at GBX 223 ($2.75) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. Ninety One Group has a 12-month low of GBX 215 ($2.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 290 ($3.57). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 252.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 256.54.

In related news, insider Kim Mary McFarland acquired 681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.84 ($2,216.27).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ninety One Group from GBX 255 ($3.14) to GBX 240 ($2.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

