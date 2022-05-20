Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Get Noah alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Noah presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.81.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. Noah has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $49.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $991.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Noah will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Noah by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Noah by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 35,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Noah by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 17,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Noah by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile (Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noah (NOAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.