Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.92-$1.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.34. 22,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,479. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 595.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 750,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 719,904 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 8,497.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 201,389 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 28.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 67,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.