Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.60. Approximately 46,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,593,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 688,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,662,000 after acquiring an additional 188,771 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 47,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. 57.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

