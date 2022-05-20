Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $171.30

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.30 ($2.11) and traded as high as GBX 194 ($2.39). Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at GBX 188.50 ($2.32), with a volume of 47,276 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 182.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 171.47. The stock has a market cap of £55.53 million and a P/E ratio of -11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.01.
In other news, insider Nicholas Mills acquired 10,000 shares of Northbridge Industrial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($23,422.09). Also, insider Peter R. Harris acquired 20,000 shares of Northbridge Industrial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £33,800 ($41,666.67).
Northbridge Industrial Services Company Profile (LON:NBI)
Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools.
Further Reading
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
Receive News & Ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.