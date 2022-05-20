Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Acquires 2,600 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.44. The company had a trading volume of 223,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,368. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.17 and a 200 day moving average of $135.46. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $105.39 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

