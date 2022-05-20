Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys New Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Etsy by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Etsy by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Etsy by 0.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $22,664.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,675 shares of company stock worth $19,994,340 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETSY stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,567,703. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.40.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The company had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.44.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

