Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Grows Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $1,195,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in HubSpot by 14.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in HubSpot by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $621,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.08.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.53. 25,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.38 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $295.53 and a one year high of $866.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $419.02 and its 200 day moving average is $546.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,708 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HubSpot (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.