Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $254,000 Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reduced its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $7.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.26. The stock had a trading volume of 336,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,566,879. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.68 and its 200 day moving average is $195.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. Moderna’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.62.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $1,144,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,934,364.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 277,126 shares of company stock worth $41,216,274. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

