Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Raises Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 289.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after buying an additional 56,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Match Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,654,000 after buying an additional 65,053 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 182.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Match Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 135,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after buying an additional 18,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Match Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.72. The company had a trading volume of 135,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,294. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.87 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 84.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.23 and its 200 day moving average is $112.52.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.