Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XSW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period.

Shares of XSW stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.89. 3,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,721. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.13. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.58 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00.

