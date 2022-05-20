Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Reduces Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,006 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.25. The company had a trading volume of 75,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,378. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.01. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.