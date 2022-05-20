Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 125 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lessened its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MOO traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.50. 18,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,108. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.18. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $88.04 and a 12-month high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.