Northland Securities Begins Coverage on SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:SVFC opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($4.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

