NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $705.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.47 million.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.76. 5,152,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,483,263. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.32.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.46%.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut NortonLifeLock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,897,000 after buying an additional 199,389 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,559.6% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 796,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,447,000 after purchasing an additional 748,086 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,135 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

