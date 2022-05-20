Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Gap Down to $11.30

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.30, but opened at $10.73. Novonix shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Novonix stock. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.
Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.
