Nucleus Vision (NCASH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $984,880.00

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $14.62 million and approximately $984,880.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,274.13 or 1.00014705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002178 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001652 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,317,639 coins. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.