Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

NTR opened at C$129.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$130.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$106.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.10. Nutrien has a 52 week low of C$71.40 and a 52 week high of C$147.93.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.27 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.86 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 17.6700002 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$121.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$125.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$98.83.

Nutrien Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.