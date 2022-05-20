Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.
NTR opened at C$129.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$130.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$106.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.10. Nutrien has a 52 week low of C$71.40 and a 52 week high of C$147.93.
Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.27 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.86 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 17.6700002 earnings per share for the current year.
Nutrien Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.
