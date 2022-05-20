Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) CEO Buys $19,320.00 in Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) CEO Ron Bentsur purchased 1,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $19,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,959,404 shares in the company, valued at $57,175,685.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ron Bentsur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Ron Bentsur bought 1,700 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $32,912.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Ron Bentsur purchased 12,245 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $208,042.55.

On Monday, March 28th, Ron Bentsur acquired 4,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Ron Bentsur acquired 7,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,410.00.

NVCT opened at $17.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $20.92.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Nuvectis Pharma from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $4,076,000.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of targeted small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NXP800, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the Heat Shock Factor 1 pathway, a signaling pathway in the initiation and progression of various cancers; and NXP900 program, an oral small molecule designed to inhibit the SRC and YES1 kinases.

