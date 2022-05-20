Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Short Interest Up 23.1% in April

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 471,700 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 383,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.