NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.12 Billion

Brokerages expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) to post $8.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.22 billion and the lowest is $8.01 billion. NVIDIA reported sales of $5.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year sales of $34.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.24 billion to $36.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $39.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.25 billion to $41.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

NVIDIA stock traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.94. The stock had a trading volume of 73,708,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,167,703. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $148.69 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $486.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after acquiring an additional 88,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

