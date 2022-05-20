Nwam LLC Invests $207,000 in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 651.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $394.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.43.

In related news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,870.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $366.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $335.02 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

