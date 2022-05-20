Nwam LLC Takes $215,000 Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in monday.com by 3,483.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MNDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of monday.com to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.86.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $112.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.50. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $87.05 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.31 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.68 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

