O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,692.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $487.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.04.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DPZ stock opened at $336.43 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.15 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

