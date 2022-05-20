O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HZNP. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 215,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $23,689,003.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,400.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,449,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 529,311 shares of company stock valued at $57,526,885. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

HZNP opened at $89.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

