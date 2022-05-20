O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,988 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.9% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $308.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.82. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.90 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.31.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

