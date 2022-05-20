O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Sells 7,641 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,641 shares during the quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZIM. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 534.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 473.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

NYSE ZIM opened at $65.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.42. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.50 and its 200-day moving average is $62.09.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 182.07% and a net margin of 45.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 40.71%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

