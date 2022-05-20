O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 64,751 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 64,751 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,246,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,016,000 after buying an additional 201,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269,543 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,201 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,529,000 after purchasing an additional 311,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,211,000 after purchasing an additional 746,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.98. 5,095,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669,363. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.56. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $131.69.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.73) EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Cowen upped their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

