O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 23,806 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,806 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,210,000 after buying an additional 2,186,042 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,993,000 after buying an additional 1,189,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,591,000 after buying an additional 1,203,708 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,948,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,712,000 after buying an additional 528,000 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $83.23. 4,869,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,579,313. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.23 and a 200 day moving average of $84.52. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

