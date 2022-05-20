O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 7,377.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 210,836 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $11,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of BCE by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 44,345 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 799,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,005,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 851,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,655,000 after buying an additional 72,301 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in BCE by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,632. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.47. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 110.81%.
BCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.
BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.
