O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $12.85 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 54,512 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.8% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,303,000 after acquiring an additional 267,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,035,000 after acquiring an additional 718,350 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,920,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,826,000 after acquiring an additional 765,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 15.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,125,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,432 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ CSX remained flat at $$30.94 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,816,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,265,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.45.

CSX Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.