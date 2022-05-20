O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,293 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 570.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 292.7% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 37,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.94. 73,736,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,168,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $148.69 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

