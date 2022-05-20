O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 444,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,607 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $15,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

CAG traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,188,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,233. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

