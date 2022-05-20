O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG traded down $13.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.60. 4,558,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,711. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.30. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.75.

Dollar General Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.