O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after purchasing an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,934,000 after purchasing an additional 346,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.27.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.19. 5,572,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,995,522. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.22. The company has a market cap of $296.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

